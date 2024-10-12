This Just In: Episode 014
Episode 14 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs September 2nd & 9th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
YARD – Bend [Electronic / Industrial]
Cornelius - Sparks(Joseph Shabason Remix) [Electronic / Chill]
Dhruv Ghanekar – Suprabhatam [World / Fusion]
Faux Real – Walking away from My Demons [Electro / Pop]
The Effigies – Sortie [Punk]
GIGANTUM - Monkey King [Metal]
INFRARED - Temple of Sin [Metal]
DJ Design ft. Fashawn - No Less Than The Trees And The Stars [Hip-Hop]
Peter Cat Recording Co - People Never Change [World / Alt Rock]
Matches Laces - Wait and See What Happens [Electronic / Synth / Indie]
Twelve25 – Telephone [Alternative / Chill]
Steve Wynn - Making Good On My Promises[ Singer/Songwriter]
Atlantic Canyons – Don’t Hurt Yourself [Synthpop]
ORB - Can't Do That [Psychedelic / Ambient]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
To submit your music for airplay consideration, please visit the Contact Us tab on our website: https://whfr.fm.
- Login to post comments