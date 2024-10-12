This Just In: Episode 014

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 09/09/2024 - 2:26pm

Episode 14 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs September 2nd & 9th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

YARD – Bend [Electronic / Industrial]

Cornelius - Sparks(Joseph Shabason Remix) [Electronic / Chill]

Dhruv Ghanekar – Suprabhatam [World / Fusion]

Faux Real – Walking away from My Demons [Electro / Pop]

The Effigies – Sortie [Punk]

GIGANTUM - Monkey King [Metal]

INFRARED - Temple of Sin [Metal]

DJ Design ft. Fashawn - No Less Than The Trees And The Stars [Hip-Hop]

Peter Cat Recording Co - People Never Change [World / Alt Rock]

Matches Laces - Wait and See What Happens [Electronic / Synth / Indie]

Twelve25 – Telephone [Alternative / Chill]

Steve Wynn - Making Good On My Promises[ Singer/Songwriter]

Atlantic Canyons – Don’t Hurt Yourself [Synthpop]

ORB - Can't Do That [Psychedelic / Ambient]

Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.

