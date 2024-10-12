Start Your Labor Day Weekend Early with “Theme Attic” and Host Phil Maq!!!

Submitted by miked on Wed, 08/28/2024 - 2:18pm

Labor Day Weekend is the last unofficial weekend of the Summer. It is filled with so many options that someone could drive themselves crazy trying to figure out how to squeeze in all of the festivals, traveling, Bar-B-Qs, and socializing. Theme Attic, a musical variety show hosted by Phil Maq that's loosely based on subjects, is heard on Wednesdays from 12PM-4PM EDT, and will touch on some of those as well as celebrating the reason for the Holiday by featuring some songs about work, and, well, uh, labor!

You may even hear some of those same themes recurring on other shows on WHFR for the next week!

But get your week started early by kicking it off on Wednesday's Theme Attic with Phil Maq from 12PM-4PM EDT!!!