This Just In: Episode 012
Episode 12 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs August 19th, 2024.
This week's playlist:
Daniel Carter, Matthew Putman, Federico Ughi - Fashion-stripes [Jazz]
Hannah Mohan - Saturn [Indie Rock]
Johnny Britt ft. Tom Browne - Ain't Nothin' But The Funk [Funk / Jazz]
Alex Madeline - Voyage [Jazz]
Ape Vermin - Colony [Black Metal]
Eamon Fogarty - Camera Man [Folk Rock]
Eric Leone - Imagine [Jazz]
Venus Aphrodite - Star [World / Indie]
Ink Element - Deep [Electronic / World]
Michael O'Neill - Snappy Snafu (Again) [Jazz]
Tune in to This Just In each week as we feature a unique playlist of music recently received at the station, in a variety of musical formats.
