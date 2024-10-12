This Just In: Episode 012

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 08/18/2024 - 5:36pm

Episode 12 of This Just In, WHFR's pre-recorded new music showcase airing Mondays from 8-9p, airs August 19th, 2024.

This week's playlist:

Daniel Carter, Matthew Putman, Federico Ughi - Fashion-stripes [Jazz]

Hannah Mohan - Saturn [Indie Rock]

Johnny Britt ft. Tom Browne - Ain't Nothin' But The Funk [Funk / Jazz]

Alex Madeline - Voyage [Jazz]

Ape Vermin - Colony [Black Metal]

Eamon Fogarty - Camera Man [Folk Rock]

Eric Leone - Imagine [Jazz]

Venus Aphrodite - Star [World / Indie]

Ink Element - Deep [Electronic / World]

Michael O'Neill - Snappy Snafu (Again) [Jazz]

