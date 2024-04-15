WHFR "Behind The Mic": Anderson Coleman

Submitted by miked on Mon, 04/15/2024 - 8:42am

⮕ Today is the second day of WHFR's once-a-year pledge drive, RADIOTHON. Full story here! ⬅

As a highlight of our 2024 "Spotlight on Our Volunteers" Radiothon theme, we're thrilled to present "Behind The Mic," our WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series where you, our Loyal Listener, can get to know a little bit more about your favorite WHFR personalities!

They'll be sharing their passions, memories, and unique perspectives, responding to some fun and thought-provoking questions we've posed to them.

Today we feature: Anderson Coleman

Host of: Blues With A Feelin'

Saturdays 8:00-10:00pm

Blues / R&B

1. What's your earliest memory of listening to the radio? My earliest memory was listening to CKLW20/20 News, happening in and around Detroit. This Feature was with Byron McGregor’s Sensational News report. CKLW News Crew offered $20 for a lead on News Happening Now!

Nighttime R&B top 40, was on WLAC out of Nashville TN. It Was known as Randy’s Record Shop. They had LP & 45 records for mail order. Black listeners could hear and order any Top 40 Record Randy had. [1979]

2. What is/was your all-time favorite radio show or DJ? What makes/made it special? J. Paul Henderson (Formerly known as "Robbie D" on WCHB. A fantastic white soul jock. And, then there was my all-time favorite back then, [1975] WJLB Frantic Ernie Durham was one of Detroit’s most popular mainstream radio. WJLB would also hire Durham for their Detroit outlet, eventually splitting his weekly shift between both stations. Mornings on WBBC. Evenings on WJLB. At one time, Ernie Durham commuted daily between the two stations for well over a year.

3. What do you do at WHFR and how long have you been involved with the station? I am one of many DJs/broadcasters here at WHFR. I’ve been a volunteer here at 89.3 FM for more than 18 years.

4. What drew you to become a WHFR volunteer? I came here to keep my skill set current. And to occasionally practice my craft. I had been away from the industry for a while, earning a living in another vocation. Then I met a Henry Ford College employee who worked in the registrar's office. They thought I had a name that would resonate on the air at WHFR. I am still waiting to see if that happens!

5. What impact do you think WHFR has on the local or global community and why is local/independent radio important to you? WHFR can help create a connection with the local community by learning and examining civic and community issues. It can allow students and adults to get involved with charities such as Radiothon and Volunteer to help other less fortunate students. WHFR can impact students and listeners to stay informed.

6. First album (or CD/cassette) you ever purchased? That question goes back too far. My dad and I were purchasing albums every Friday Evening. But what I can tell you is the name of the first album I played on mainstream radio. Here are just a few: Johnny Taylor's- Disco Lady, Tyrone Davis-Turning Point, David Ruffin-Walk Away From Love, Candi Staton-Bring The Boys Home, and Harold Melting’s protest song-Wake Up Everybody.

7. Favorite song/artist right now? There are too many songs available for listening. It’s difficult for me to pick just one favorite. I can say, I have a few songs that will live forever in our music selection. My favorite artist is B. B. King. For the moment, my all-time favorite, if I must choose, is Why I Sing The Blues.

8. If you could play an instrument at expert level, which one would it be? Why? If I could be an expert at playing an instrument, it would be the Piano. From improving mental and emotional health to achieving a deeper understanding of music. Piano can help you reach your goals. It’s a compelling activity for me. First and foremost, piano helps improve my mental and emotional well-being.

9. In the “jam session of life,” are you more the Lead Vocalist commanding the stage,

the Background Singer/Musician weaving in harmonies/melodies, or the Behind-the- Scenes Mastermind making it all happen? A background vocal would be, one that mimics the lead vocal. In my life, I am not that Vocal. My life is more Lead up Front. My life is more Lead impact oriented.

Don’t forget to check back tomorrow to read about another WHFR DJ, and be sure to listen to our broadcast as we will air many more WHFR Volunteer Spotlight Series "Behind The Mic" recordings all week long throughout Radiothon!