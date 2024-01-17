WHFR News
"WHFR PRESENTS" DYLANOLOGY
Brian Yamstein brings his History Notes to WHFR PRESENTS from 4-6pm EST on February 25th, presenting The World of Bob Dylan, with an in-depth look into the music and overall influences of Bob Dylan, including his origins and most influential works.
Stay tuned from 6-8pm EST, as Pat Frisco continues to feature Dylan with a focus on his early works from the '60s and early '70s, as well as covers by artists across different genres.
The music of Bob Dylan on WHFR PRESENTS, Sunday, February 25th, from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3fm and streaming on whfr.fm.
WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.
This Week's WHFR Journal: BBB Protections and HFC's President Talk Points of Pride
Tune in to this week's WHFR Journal on Friday, February 16 at 1pm, as we chat with Nakia Mills from the Better Business Bureau about safeguards available to consumers and businesses alike through this important organization. We'll also hear from HFC President Russ Kavalhuna as he shares some points of pride about HFC and the school's millage proposal on the ballot in the upcoming primary election. Join us!
"WHFR PRESENTS" February 18, 4-7PM EST
Bill Keith will take a deep dive into Progressive Rock during the WHFR Presents program on Sunday, February 18, from 4-7pm. The focus will be on new music with a look back at some of the classic bands making progressive music. He may even mix in some hard rock and metal to spice up the show!
WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.
Interested in Radio, or Becoming a WHFR Staff Member?
Experience local radio broadcasting and maybe even become a volunteer staff member by enrolling in TCM-189 WHFR Radio Staff Training, which provides an orientation to the non-commercial, educational radio station licensed to the college. This 1-Credit course covers essential station rules and procedures, operation of equipment, basic performance skills, is open to all students, and is required of those who wish to join the staff and assist in the operation of WHFR.
The next WHFR Staff Training offering will meet in-person on Wednesdays from 6:30–8:20pm, March 11th through May 1st.
THE BIG SHOW AND RON ROBINSON OF RADIO DAZE
We present a special Radio Vault program episode celebrating radio past and present on Tuesday, Feb 13 starting at 10AM.
We'll listen to The Big Show, another example of NBC's effort to bolster its radio ratings in the 1950s, with television its biggest competitor. Tallulah Bankhead was the host. The show wasn't quite big enough to put television in its place, though. After two seasons NBC cancelled the show with a reported loss of $1 million, despite major sponsorships. The Big Show isn't big enough for us at WHFR's Radio Vault either.
Back for another visit is our friend Ron Robinson, best known for his nearly decade of work on his documentary “Radio Daze, the First 101 Years.” Ron has worked in radio himself at several stations. He has taught radio and interviewed almost everyone IN radio and the music scene, especially in the Detroit area.
If you had a favorite DJ or station growing up, you just may hear their behind the scenes stories, along with a re-cap of what went on in the very days.
The movie has been released for streaming and there are free trailers available. Get the insight from the man who made it happen and where you can watch it during hour 2 of Tuesday's Radio Vault...as always, hosted by the Keeper of the Archives, Tuesday, Feb 13 starting at 10AM ET all the way up until 1:00... stream live at whfr.fm or in the Detroit area at 89.3 FM. Stay tuned for news of a downloadable version of Radio Vault.
League of Women Voters and 5101 Culinary on Friday's "WHFR Journal"
Please tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, February 9 at 1 pm, as we chat with the Co-Presidents of the League of Women Voters Dearborn-Dearborn Heights about the upcoming election and our voting rights as citizens. We'll discuss changes to voting rules for the Feb. 27th Primary election, early voting options, and more. We'll also talk with Chef Jeff Click from HFC Culinary about the new season of the 5101 Restaurant on the campus of Henry Ford College and ways that you can support up-and-coming culinary students and enjoy a delicious meal at the same time.
WHFR PRESENTS... FROM PHILLY WITH LOVE
Join the host of The House That Jack Swing Built, Missy J, as LOVE IS heard on the airwaves Sunday, February 11, from 4-8pm. The show will feature selections from the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia International Records, Philly Groove and TSOP (THE SOUND OF PHILADELPHIA).
Reaching farther out into the community, WE are WHFR 89.3 FM!
WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.
“WHFR PRESENTS”: There's Always Room For Cello
The February 4th edition of WHFR PRESENTS will feature a wide array of cellists in the creative world of jazz, the avant-garde and bit of modern classical music for good measure.
Tune in to hear works from cellists such as Tristan Honsinger (pictured), Tomeka Reid, Abdul Wadud and many others on Sunday, February 4, from 4-8pm EST via WHFR 89.3fm and whfr.fm streaming live.
WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.
TOP TEN BLUES for January 2024
Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2pm until 4pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'.
Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. KEVIN BURT AND BAD MEDICINE: Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers (Gulf Coast Records)
2. CEDAR COUNTY COBRAS: Homesick Blues (SELF)
3. PATTI PARKS: Come Sing With Me (VizzTone Label Group)
4. 11 GUYS QUARTET: 11 x 11 (VizzTone Label Group)
5. LARRY TAYLOR AND THE TAYLOR FAMILY FEATURING THE SOUL HEALERS: Generations Of Blues: Westside Legacy (Nola Blue Records)
6. ROBBIE PARRISH FEATURING KIRK McKIM: Still Brothers After All These Years (SELF)
7. CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM: Live In London (Alligator Records)
8. D.K. HARRELL: The Right Man (Little Village)
9. EMMA WILSON: Memphis Calling (SELF)
10. CHRIS O'LEARY: The Hard Line (Alligator Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director
Celebrating Captain Beefheart on "Roll And Tumble Take 2"
He was born Don Van Vliet on January 15, 1941, but became known as Captain Beefheart. His association with Frank Zappa, while in high school, shaped both of those artists careers in many "Bizarre" ways. They shared a love for blues, '50s R&B and jazz. After a series of singles in the mid '60s, the Captain was signed by Zappa for his most well known "masterpiece" Trout Mask Replica.
His career would ebb and flow in the '70s and early '80s, but he will always be known for his unique style of gritty vocals, squealing horns, off-beat rhythms and general insanity. Tune in for a special two-hour program of the music of Captain Beefheart, January 29, from 4-6pm EST, on the Roll and Tumble Take 2 program heard on this radio station, WHFR-FM and streaming on whfr.fm.
"WHFR PRESENTS" January 28, 4-8PM EST
Join Bill Keith from 4-6pm as he presents "BACK IN THE DAY," a throwback to college radio past, featuring artists from the '70s and '80s, along with current music by those artists, showing that they are still making relevant music today.
Stay tuned from 6-8pm as Brian Yamstein explores the various renditions of the classic song "Peggy O" on his HISTORY NOTES special, starting with the original Bob Dylan versions and into the various takes on the piece.
WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday from 4-8pm EST on WHFR 89.3 FM and whfr.fm online. Keep checking the website each week to find out who and what will be featured by our rotating cast of DJs.
Ms. Marjon To Host "WHFR PRESENTS"
Ms. Marjon plays R&B and Classic Soul music (including independent music) from the '70s, '80s, '90s, and 2000s. Her radio shows feature music themes, interviews, special milestone shoutouts, and music requests from the listeners. Tune in to hear Ms. Marjon's host WHFR Presents on Sunday, January 21st, from 4 to 8 PM.
WHFR PRESENTS airs Sundays at 4:00pm EST on your radio dial at 89.3FM in the Dearborn/Detroit area, and streams worldwide at WHFR 89.3 FM. Keep checking the WHFR website each week to find out what might be next on WHFR PRESENTS.
Today's WHFR Journal
Join us at 1pm today for a special broadcast of HFC President Russ Kavalhuna's 2024 State of the College address on the WHFR Journal . We'll also talk with Dan Lodge from the Dearborn Public Library about the many programs the library currently has available for our community. Check it out!
Celebrating Captain Beefheart on "Roll And Tumble Take 2"
Originally scheduled to air on Monday, January 15th, this special program will instead air on Monday, January 29th, from 4-6pm.