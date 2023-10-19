The WHFR Record Show is THIS Saturday, OCT 21st!

Submitted by miked on Thu, 10/19/2023 - 11:19am

The WHFR Record Show will feature thousands of records, CDs, DVDs, videos, cassettes, books, posters, print-work, clothing, artwork, and other forms of music, movie and pop-culture memorabilia for sale by independent, local, and out-of-state vendors, selling everything from rare independent releases to highly sought-after collectable titles. The admission fee is actually a donation to our non-profit, volunteer-run radio station! Attendees will receive one ticket for each dollar donated. Each ticket can be redeemed for a free CD or LP from WHFR's purged music collection AND will be entered into the hourly "Record Show Cash" raffle.

---------- KEY DETAILS ----------

Location:

Henry Ford College

5101 Evergreen Rd.

Dearborn, MI 48128

Building M

HFC Student Center Pavilion (right next to WHFR studios)

Date:

Saturday, October 21st, 2023

9:00am - 4:00pm

Admission (which is actually a donation to our non-profit, volunteer-run college radio station):

9:00am – 10:00am: $10 early bird admission

10:00am – 4:00pm: $1 to $5 sliding scale general admission

All HFC students and employees are admitted free of charge by showing a valid HFC photo ID card.

Special Events:

Admission includes raffle ticket(s) for our frequent "Record Show Cash" giveaways (vouchers that can be used with any vendor at the show).

Hourly $10 raffles at 10am, 11am, noon, 2pm & 3pm

Grand prize $25 raffle at 3:30pm

Links:

Facebook Event Page - join to help spread the word about this year's show

Facebook - join to stay in the loop for next year's show

WHFR - dealer forms and all show-related info

Add to Google calendar - click here

Add to iCal/Outlook calendar - click here