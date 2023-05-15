"Blues With A Feeling" (Saturdays at 8pm) Returns This Weekend!

Submitted by miked on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 6:36pm

Hi, I am Anderson Coleman, producer and host of this long-running and thrilling broadcast, Blues With A Feeling. I am returning to WHFR on May 20, 2023, after a much too long absence. Listen to WHFR for many soulful voices and songs I play. These are rare sounds that many of you can relate to. During the Blues With A Feeling broadcast, I will capture the true essence of rare classic blues, R & B, and information about the music and the artists first heard here. These rare blues will attract and hold your attention from the moment you hear the first lyric. Many of you will be able to relate to the music from your own life experiences. Hear great old and new artists like Bobby Bland, B. B. King, Nina Simone, Professor Long Hair, and local artists like Alberta Adams, Kathy Hart and others.

I am back with an "emotionally charged dimension" to the word "Blues". I invite you to " lock it in" on 89.3 FM on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

This is the station and broadcast that has given you a choice in classic blues for over 17 years. It's too much to miss! Come and reconnect with me on The Station Making Waves, WHFR's blues in the nighttime.

–Anderson Coleman