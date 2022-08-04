Happy Radiothon 2022

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 1:47pm

WHFR is celebrating Radiothon 2022 this week. We've got two more days of our annual on-air pledge drive, so if you have not yet made your contribution, please do so! Thanks to all who celebrated live local music at Trinity House last evening for the WHFR benefit concert with Jo Serrapere and the Lafawndas. They were magnificent! Special thanks to Jo and her band, Trinity House, Bill Keith, and John Bommarito for making this night a success. Look for pictures of the event coming to our gallery soon. Happy Radiothon!