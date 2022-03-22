This Week on Radio Vault Special Edition

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 3:03pm

Jack Benny absolutely "killed" (in a manner of speaking) during his era. Today it is by far my most popular comedy show. I will be featuring a rare REHEARSAL radio show on the upcoming Radio Vault installment. You'll hear how strange the show is without the music and without the audience. (but the sound effects man was working!).

Meantime, here is an oddball Benny TELEVISION show from 1959. It features Jack Webb. The Lux Soap and Stripe Toothpaste commercials are a hoot. If you are familiar with the cop show Dragnet, you’ll get some of the jokes. Enjoy!

