The FM Signal is Down

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 5:15pm

Once again, we are sorry loyal listeners, but the FM signal from our transmitter is having a great deal of difficulty performing at it's expected output.

To protect our equipment, we have made the difficult decision to shut off the FM broadcast on 89.3 for the time being while we work hard on a permanent solution. Unfortunately, this could take awhile.

Please continue to enjoy our specially curated shows from our web site or the Android and TuneIn apps.

Thank you for your support.