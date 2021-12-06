We Are Not Alone-Monday, December 6, 2021

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 1:53pm

Monday, December 6, 2021. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Rev. Michael J. S. Carter is our guest on Monday, Dec. 6. Rev. Carter is an ordained Interfaith Minister, author and alien contactee. His first book, “Alien Scriptures: Extraterrestrials in The Holy Bible”, was number one on Amazon’s list of UFO related books. Author Whitely Strieber referred to the book as, “the best book ever written on the topic”. We discuss his personal experiences and how he was able to assimilate his ET experiences with his religious faith. Join us at 1 PM on Monday, Dec. 6.

Go to https://whfr.fm/station/programs/malt-shop-we-are-not-alone-0

for link to archived shows.