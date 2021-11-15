Wall To Wall Jack Benny on Radio Vault Special Edition

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 11:48am

In this time slot we usually keep it light & lively and our Tuesday 11/16 show is no exception! We're back to 3 jam-packed hours of entertainment & information.

We kick it off first with a rare recording given to us by Detroit radio & education icon, Dick Kernen before he passed away last year. It's part 1 of the 1966 narrative hosted by Jack Benny...."Benny presents the Golden Years of Radio," featuring tons of show clips and routines!

As if that wasn't enough, it's FOUR (count 'em, FOUR!) consecutive episodes of Jack Benny from 1948 including the Walking Man contest, Your Money or Your Life and The Benny Printing Press.

RADIO VAULT SPECIAL EDITION 10AM-1PM ET...Stream it at whfr.fm or tune in 89.3