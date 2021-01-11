Radio Vault Welcomes Special GuestTom Eurich

Submitted by miked on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 1:58pm

A VERY HISTORICAL RADIO VAULT SPECIAL EDITION COMING TUESDAY 11/02/2021....

The Radio Vault program itself, has a very long history before it arrived at "the station making waves!"

On this installment, we'll have the usual festivities including another episode of "MOVIETOWN RADIO THEATER" as well as another case to be solved by "MR. CHAMELEON" starring Karl Swenson.

Joining us on our live studio line, however, is someone who is no stranger to radio. He was actually alive when these shows were being broadcast on network radio, but his biggest contribution was as host of Collector's Corner on another Detroit radio station.

Longtime Dearborn resident and new member of the WHFR family, Tom Eurich will join us on on our live studio line. We'll talk radio, collectables and how Radio Vault came to the Detroit area in 1988. The festivities start at 10:00 AM, Tom joins us at 12:00 Noon ET.... stream it at whfr.fm, or tune in 89.3 in our local area.