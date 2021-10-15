Submitted by miked on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 1:27pm

From 6:00-9:00pm on both Monday, October 18th, and Monday, October 25th, The Wrekking Hours Radio Show will showcase the 23rd Annual Wrekking Halloween Monster Rock Extravaganza Spooktacular Hootenanny!

The Wrekking Hours genres of Psychobilly, Surf and Rockabilly are synonymous with other genre descriptions like Horror-Rock, Horror-Punk, Horror Surf, and the original style Monster Rock made famous by Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s 1962 hit “The Monster Mash.” For three hours on Mondays nights leading up to the Halloween holiday, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Beatnik - The Gothabilliie Man” will provide many of the classic Monster hits along with new Psychobilly releases with Horror and Spooky themes.

Listen in to The Wrekking Hours Radio Show on WHFR Radio either online or on the FM airwaves for a wild fun time to celebrate this Halloween season! Tune in at 89.3 FM on your radio dial in the Detroit Metro area, or listen form anywhere at http://whfr.fm or use the “WHFR Radio” Android App, found in the Google Play store.