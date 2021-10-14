The RNBSoul Groove show premieres October 30th at 1pm!

The RNBSoul Groove is a music format radio show that will feature R&B and Classic soul music from the 70s up to the 2000s. The show is hosted by Ms. Marjon aka 'The Queen of Convo' who has a passion and deep appreciation for music. This radio show will provide independent artists a chance to be heard on the FM radio dial. The world will have a chance to hear some amazing unsung artists. There will be weekly music themes, interviews, special milestone shout outs and music requests from the listeners. The goal of this show is to provide some grooving music for our listeners’ pleasure.
Tune in Saturdays from 1:00 - 3:00PM to hear The RNBSoul Groove, and be sure not to miss the premiere episode on October 30th!

This Is The House That Jack Swing Built Expands An Hour

Hello Loyal Listeners! Starting November 7th, This Is The House That Jack Swing Built will have a new time slot: 9PM until Midnight. The show will consist of Great Music, Community Events, Inspiring Thoughts and a Gospel Gem to help you transition into Monday and welcome the night shift into work... we're WHFR 89.3FM, always 'Making Waves' and I AM MISSY J

Hotwax Radio Halloween Special

Plans this Halloween? Tune in to the Hotwax Radio special October 31st for an extended show, and let the white rabbit put a spell on ~You~! From 6:00pm -9:00pm this ghoulish audio feast will bring strange, ghastly and incredible horrors that will forever change your Halloween experience. C’mon, it’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus ….right? Haa Haa Haa Haa Haaaaaaa!

23rd Annual Wrekking Halloween Monster Rock Extravaganza Spooktacular Hootenanny!

From 6:00-9:00pm on both Monday, October 18th, and Monday, October 25th, The Wrekking Hours Radio Show will showcase the 23rd Annual Wrekking Halloween Monster Rock Extravaganza Spooktacular Hootenanny!

Light from the Underground is expanding

The best radio shows are filled with musical surprises. They take you on twists and turns that you never expected. You get a chance to hear new music you weren’t familiar with, along with classics that you hadn’t thought about in years. That’s what you get each week on Light from the Underground.

Meet The Candidates on the "WHFR Journal" Fridays at 1pm

Meet The Candidates on the WHFR Journal

On Tuesday, November 2 the cities of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights are holding elections for Mayor and City Council. Over the next three weeks, the WHFR Journal, in partnership with the League of Women Voters - Dearborn-Dearborn Heights will give you the chance to meet the candidates for these offices. We begin Friday, October 15 at 1pm by hearing from the candidates for Dearborn Heights City Council. Six candidates will be in the running for four full 4-year terms, and two candidates are running for a partial, 2-year term.

"WHFR Journal" TODAY at 1pm

Join us today at 1pm for the WHFR Journal. Our Guest Sue Katz, Community Outreach Coordinator Certified Credit Counselor & Educator at American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. will discuss financial literacy for students and ways to manage credit. These topics will be presented at two virtual seminars in later October and early November at HFC called "Money Lessons for Every College Student", presented by the Office of Student Activities, and are open to all students at HFC. Go to studentactivities@hfcc.edu to register and to hfcc.edu for more information.

Happy World College Radio Day!

World College Radio Day

This Friday, October 1st, is World College Radio Day!
We will be celebrating by including specially recorded messages throughout the day as well as with a one hour special at noon that includes special guest and former college radio DJ, "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Please join us as we honor the art of college radio this Friday!

We Are Not Alone Mon. Oct. 4, 2021

Bill Konkolesky has been the State Director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network since 2004. After a lifetime of his own UFO and abduction encounters, he’s spent the last three decades actively investigating these otherworldly phenomena, trying to make some sense of the bizarre events that have happened to him personally. Bill shares some “high strangeness” cases he has recounted in his latest book “Experiencer 2: Two Worlds Collide". Join us on We Are Not Alone, Monday October 4th at 2PM eastern, only on WHFR.FM.