The RNBSoul Groove show premieres October 30th at 1pm!

The RNBSoul Groove is a music format radio show that will feature R&B and Classic soul music from the 70s up to the 2000s. The show is hosted by Ms. Marjon aka 'The Queen of Convo' who has a passion and deep appreciation for music. This radio show will provide independent artists a chance to be heard on the FM radio dial. The world will have a chance to hear some amazing unsung artists. There will be weekly music themes, interviews, special milestone shout outs and music requests from the listeners. The goal of this show is to provide some grooving music for our listeners’ pleasure.

Tune in Saturdays from 1:00 - 3:00PM to hear The RNBSoul Groove, and be sure not to miss the premiere episode on October 30th!