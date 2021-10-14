Submitted by miked on Thu, 10/14/2021 - 11:31am

The best radio shows are filled with musical surprises. They take you on twists and turns that you never expected. You get a chance to hear new music you weren’t familiar with, along with classics that you hadn’t thought about in years. That’s what you get each week on Light from the Underground.

Light from the Underground is expanding. You can now hear an extra hour every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bill Keith enjoys digging through the new releases to find the best new music for you. Some of the artists you’ll hear include iconic songwriters like Peter Case, local favorites like Chris Richards and the Subtractions and lesser known songwriters like The War and Treaty. Enjoy a musical mix that gets your weekend started on the right foot.