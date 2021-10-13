Meet The Candidates on the "WHFR Journal" Fridays at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:31pm

Meet The Candidates on the WHFR Journal

On Tuesday, November 2 the cities of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights are holding elections for Mayor and City Council. Over the next three weeks, the WHFR Journal, in partnership with the League of Women Voters - Dearborn-Dearborn Heights will give you the chance to meet the candidates for these offices. We begin Friday, October 15 at 1pm by hearing from the candidates for Dearborn Heights City Council. Six candidates will be in the running for four full 4-year terms, and two candidates are running for a partial, 2-year term.

On Friday, October 22 at 12pm, we'll host a special 2-hour edition of the WHFR Journal where we will meet fourteen candidates for 7 4-year seats on Dearborn City Council, as well as the two who are running for Mayor of Dearborn Heights. Friday, October 29, also at 12pm, we'll hear from the candidates running for Mayor of the City of Dearborn, and we'll as an interview Jennifer Oliver, President of the League of Women Voters. - Dearborn-Dearborn Heights.

More information on your local elections is available at www.vote411.org or the League of Women Voters - Dearborn-Dearborn Heights at https://my.lwv.org/michigan/dearborn-dearborn-heights