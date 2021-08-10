"WHFR Journal" TODAY at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 10/08/2021 - 10:02am

Join us today at 1pm for the WHFR Journal. Our Guest Sue Katz, Community Outreach Coordinator Certified Credit Counselor & Educator at American Consumer Credit Counseling, Inc. will discuss financial literacy for students and ways to manage credit. These topics will be presented at two virtual seminars in later October and early November at HFC called "Money Lessons for Every College Student", presented by the Office of Student Activities, and are open to all students at HFC. Go to studentactivities@hfcc.edu to register and to hfcc.edu for more information.

Also, hear the PRX Special: With Good Reason: Many American students left for Spring Break in March 2020, and will be returning to in-person school for the first time this Fall. It sounds nice in theory -- some time away from the classroom. But schooling never stopped, and it was difficult. Bethany Teachman says that some students got hooked on social media apps like Tik Tok to cope. And: These days we recognize that teachers are superheroes. But that celebration may be too little, too late. With low pay and high stakes testing, Brad Bizzell says teachers are under burnt out.

The WHFR Journal airs Fridays from 1pm-2pm only on WHFR-FM.

Happy World College Radio Day!

World College Radio Day

This Friday, October 1st, is World College Radio Day!
We will be celebrating by including specially recorded messages throughout the day as well as with a one hour special at noon that includes special guest and former college radio DJ, "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Please join us as we honor the art of college radio this Friday!

We Are Not Alone Mon. Oct. 4, 2021

Bill Konkolesky has been the State Director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network since 2004. After a lifetime of his own UFO and abduction encounters, he’s spent the last three decades actively investigating these otherworldly phenomena, trying to make some sense of the bizarre events that have happened to him personally. Bill shares some “high strangeness” cases he has recounted in his latest book “Experiencer 2: Two Worlds Collide". Join us on We Are Not Alone, Monday October 4th at 2PM eastern, only on WHFR.FM.

Afternoon Jazz is back at a later time!

Beginning October 6th, on Wednesdays from 4-6pm, the Afternoon Jazz show is your place for smooth rich jazz to help relieve your daily stress. Join your host Mr. Jags as he will guide you through a late afternoon of relaxation and smooth positive vibes. There is no better place to be than Afternoon Jazz on Wednesday Afternoons!

“Theme Attic” Expands to Three Hours!!! by Phil Maq

In addition to the other shows returning to the WHFR airwaves, a station staple is expanding to a third hour. “Theme Attic,” with DJ Host Phil Maq—now in its eleventh year, will continue to supply its offbeat mixture of eccentric and eclectic Rock, Blues, Folk, Jazz, and too many other genres to mention! They all get wrapped around a musical subject on Wednesdays from 1PM-4PM ET! The songs will lean heavily on new and/or independent artists, and many will be local! Some selectively aged “nuggets” will also make an occasional appearance! Plus, there will most often be some kind of countdown!

Strictly Gospel Expands!

I’m Andy Parks the host of “Strictly Gospel” and we’re expanding our show to Tuesday afternoons from 1:00-4:00 pm EST. The extra hour will allow for us to introduce more of the incredible artists. There is so much new music, and we will explore it all together. All things gospel, that is…”Strictly Gospel”.

Radio Vault Special Edition expands to 10AM-1:00PM Tuesdays!

You can now hang with us an extra hour as Radio Vault Special Edition expands to three jam-packed hours of "stuff" you can't hear anywhere else starting on September 28th. It's now on 10AM-1:00PM. This week we feature radio private eyes.
Johnny Dollar was an insurance investigator with an expense account. The show aired on the CBS Radio Network. It was the last network drama, along with Suspense, to air on network radio from the so-called golden era of broadcasting.
Beloved by collectors today, we have already presented random episodes of Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar.

Back Up at WHFR.FM

The WHFR internet stream (whfr.fm) is back up and running. Our audio signal on 89.3FM is still spotty due to the moisture in the broadcast tower/antenna area from our recent heavy rains. We're working to solve that issue, so thanks for your patience. We appreciate our loyal listeners!

Power Outage

As of about 1:30 this afternoon, there was a power outage on the campus of Henry Ford College that took both our stream and on air signal off the air.

We hope this problem is solved soon and we can get back to providing you the great programing you rely on us for.