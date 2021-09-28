“Theme Attic” Expands to Three Hours!!! by Phil Maq
In addition to the other shows returning to the WHFR airwaves, a station staple is expanding to a third hour. “Theme Attic,” with DJ Host Phil Maq—now in its eleventh year, will continue to supply its offbeat mixture of eccentric and eclectic Rock, Blues, Folk, Jazz, and too many other genres to mention! They all get wrapped around a musical subject on Wednesdays from 1PM-4PM ET! The songs will lean heavily on new and/or independent artists, and many will be local! Some selectively aged “nuggets” will also make an occasional appearance! Plus, there will most often be some kind of countdown! Tune in for a weekly “Theme Attic” musical sojourn on Wednesdays from 1PM-4PM ET to explore music and styles in a fun and inventive way!
World College Radio Day
This Friday, October 1st, is World College Radio Day!
We will be celebrating by including specially recorded messages throughout the day as well as with a one hour special at noon that includes special guest and former college radio DJ, "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Please join us as we honor the art of college radio this Friday!
We Are Not Alone Mon. Oct. 4, 2021
Bill Konkolesky has been the State Director of the Michigan Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network since 2004. After a lifetime of his own UFO and abduction encounters, he’s spent the last three decades actively investigating these otherworldly phenomena, trying to make some sense of the bizarre events that have happened to him personally. Bill shares some “high strangeness” cases he has recounted in his latest book “Experiencer 2: Two Worlds Collide". Join us on We Are Not Alone, Monday October 4th at 2PM eastern, only on WHFR.FM.
Afternoon Jazz is back at a later time!
Beginning October 6th, on Wednesdays from 4-6pm, the Afternoon Jazz show is your place for smooth rich jazz to help relieve your daily stress. Join your host Mr. Jags as he will guide you through a late afternoon of relaxation and smooth positive vibes. There is no better place to be than Afternoon Jazz on Wednesday Afternoons!
Strictly Gospel Expands!
I’m Andy Parks the host of “Strictly Gospel” and we’re expanding our show to Tuesday afternoons from 1:00-4:00 pm EST. The extra hour will allow for us to introduce more of the incredible artists. There is so much new music, and we will explore it all together. All things gospel, that is…”Strictly Gospel”.