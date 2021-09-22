Special Artist Highlight on Acoustic Alternatives

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 11:36am

The Ark in Ann Arbor is one of the finest listening rooms in the country - and a lot of touring musicians will tell you that. This non-profit venue provides a home for many up and coming and established performers from seemingly almost every genre of music.

This coming weekend, they are hosting their Fall Fundraiser concert. One of the gems of the Michigan music scene, May Erlewine, will be playing this event with her band The Motivations.

If you are not yet familiar with the talent that is May, join John Bommarito this Thursday at 10 AM for Acoustic Alternatives. John will be playing one song from every May Erlewine release during his show.

Stream it from our website or tune in on the FM dial if you are near Dearborn at 89.3 FM. More information about The Ark is below.

https://theark.org/