Space is the Place Returns!

Submitted by miked on Thu, 09/16/2021 - 8:36am

Returning to the WHFR airwaves this Friday, September 17, 2021, from 8pm-10pm is Space is the Place with your host Tom Wilson. The program, sidelined since 2020 when the Covid lockdown began, was just shy of celebrating 15 years on the air, and we're thrilled to have it back on WHFR. Please join Tom as he continues providing a great mix of rarely-heard avant-garde and experimental music along with its various sub-genres. That's the return of Space is the Place, Fridays from 8pm-10pm, only on WHFR-FM.