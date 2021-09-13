The Return of Mountain Stage

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 11:05am

We are happy to announce to return of a long time favorite to the WHFR schedule.

Mountain Stage is back on the program schedule this week with a new feel. Long time host Larry Groce is stepping down and leaving the hosting of the show in the very capable hands of Grammy and CMA winner Kathy Mattea.

You'll be able to enjoy the show Thursdays at Noon, following another show that just returned to our airwaves, Acoustic Alternatives. Join John Bommarito for an interview with Larry Groce at 11 AM this week during his show

This fall’s line-up will include live performances from St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, Paul Thorn, Amythyst Kiah, Amy Helm, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Rodney Crowell, Colin Hay, Ani DiFranco, Todd Snider, Kathleen Edwards, Bahamas, Paula Cole, Kishi Bashi, and many others.