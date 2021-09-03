We Are Not Alone on Monday, September 6

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 11:23am

Quartermaster Joseph Foster was on deck of a Coast Guard cutter in 1968 when he saw three objects careening at 3500 miles per hour over his Coast Guard cutter, the Mellon. Just ten minutes later, he learned of the sinking of a Soviet submarine, carrying three armed nuclear ballistic missiles and torpedoes, lost with all hands. Actually, he witnessed at least 4 major UAP events, beginning as early as childhood. Join our discussion on Monday, Sept. 6 at 2PM. EST.

We Are Not Alone is a two-time award-winning radio show airing at its new time and day: the first Monday of each month at 2:00 PM EST with new shows each month.

Archived at: http://www.ufoimplications.com/

We Are Not Alone

Monday, September 6, 2021. 2 – 3 PM EST.