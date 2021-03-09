More Shows!

Submitted by miked on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 2:47pm

WHFR is continually modifying our broadcast schedule to bring you live shows hosted by in-studio DJs. Go With The Flow is our most recent "return-to-the-airwaves" program, offering Rockin' Blues on Thursdays from 4:00-6:00 PM.

On September 9th we welcome back John Bommarito after a ten-year hiatus as he takes over Thursday morning from 10:00 AM-noon with his Acoustic Alternatives show! Join John to hear some of the best local, national, and international talent singing mostly acoustic-based tunes. It's the perfect transition from our Classical programming. You might even get to hear exclusive performances from the WHFR studios that happened when John was here the first time! If you are a fan of well-crafted songs with thoughtful lyrics, please check out Acoustic Alternatives.