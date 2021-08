Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 08/24/2021 - 9:44pm

We apologize to those of you who are attempting to tune in to the station on the FM signal. Once again, heavy rains have caused an issue with our transmitter. We plan to have the situation addressed as soon as possible, but meanwhile, please continue to enjoy the music from the website's streaming option.

Thank you for your support of unique, non-commercial radio.