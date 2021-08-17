Flood Assistance

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 2:21pm

Residents of Dearborn who experienced losses due to a flooding/sewer backup issue at your location on June 25 or 26 have until Monday September 13 to file a separate claim with FEMA to receive potential financial assistance from the federal government even if they have filled out a form with the City.

There are multiple ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

• Report online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

• Call FEMA’s hotline at 800-621-3362

• Use FEMA’s phone app

• Visit FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave. The DRC will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days per week.

Please Note: The City of Dearborn’s Department of Public Works is inspecting and monitoring all sewers where flood/sewer backup damage is reported.

For more information on the City’s flood response and resources, please visit www.cityofdearborn.org/flood.