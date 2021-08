Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 08/12/2021 - 12:58pm

With the recent storms blowing through Metro-Detroit, WHFR sustained some weather damage to our transmitter. Our FM broadcast is off-line at this time, but you can still stream WHFR live from anywhere via the internet at whfr.fm. Please continue to check for updates and we hope to have the issue resolved soon. Thank you!