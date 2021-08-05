On Air Issues

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 3:43pm

Thank you for your support of WHFR and our mission to bring you music little heard elsewhere to the airwaves.

In the last 24 hours we have had issues with the power to our transmitter which has caused periodic interruptions to our broadcast single at 89.3 on the FM dial.

The good news is you can continue to enjoy the music from our web site. We are working on the issue with the FM signal and will be there to serve the community again soon.