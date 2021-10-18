Election Information
Following the recent primary election we want to remind you that your vote is just as important in this election as it is in any other election. Throughout the state of Michigan, residents in 54 counties cast ballots on August 3rd.
Upcoming registration deadlines for the next general election:
By Mail: Monday, October 18, 2021
In-Person: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
If you are uncertain if you are registered to vote, we encourage you to visit michigan.gov/vote to check your registration status.
To find out more about the upcoming election, try
vote411.org
