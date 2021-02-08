We Are Not Alone | Monday, August 2, 2021. 2 – 3 PM EST.

Submitted by miked on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 8:52am

Guest: Tom Warner

Tom Warner was abducted and taken aboard a UAP in 1969 (and later as well) in the presence of multiple witnesses. The events are chronicled in his autobiography “Beyond the Stars” and in the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries, “Berkshire UFO”. Tom relates his harrowing experiences to host David Twichell at 2PM EST on We Are Not Alone. Tune in and join us.

We Are Not Alone is a two-time award-winning radio show on WHFR.FM and is a member of the MUFON Radio Network! The show airs at its new time and day: the first Monday of each month at 2:00 PM EST with new shows each month. We Are Not Alone is archived at http://www.ufoimplications.com/radio_archive.html