Final MRS. ROBINSON Show Sunday August 1, 2021 9pm-midnight

Submitted by miked on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 8:48am

Listen to Mrs. Robinson take her final bow after 22 years on the air Sunday August 1 during her old time-slot 9-midnight. Mrs. Robinson will be playing indie rock, garage rock, space rock, soundtrack and probably sing a song or two on the air. Make sure you listen in on what will be an EPIC night of radio! Tune in at 89.3 on the FM radio dial, via our WHFR Android App, via our stream or via your smart technology.