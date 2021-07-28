We Are Not Alone - Upcoming Guest Scheduled For Monday, August 2

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Wed, 07/28/2021 - 12:55pm

This coming Monday, August 2, 2021. From 2 – 3 PM EST. Join David Twitchell for We Are Not Alone.

His guest will be Tom Warner.

Tom Warner was abducted and taken aboard a UAP in 1969 (and later as well) in the presence of multiple witnesses. The events are chronicled in his autobiography “Beyond the Stars” and in the Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries, “Berkshire UFO”. Tom relates his harrowing experiences to host David Twichell at 2PM EST on We Are Not Alone. Tune in and join us.