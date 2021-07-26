Mayoral Forums on THIS Friday's WHFR Journal

Submitted by Susie Q on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 12:43pm

Join WHFR this Friday, July 30 at noon for a special two-hour edition of the WHFR Journal. The cities of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights will be holding mayoral primary elections on Tuesday, August 3. On this week's show, you'll get a chance to hear from the candidates, courtesy of a pair of mayoral candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Dearborn - Dearborn Heights. Up first we'll hear from two of the three candidates whose names will be on the ballot in Dearborn Heights, followed by 6 of the 7 candidates Dearborn residents will be choosing from. That's the WHFR Journal, starting at a special time of 12pm, this Friday, July 30 on WHFR.