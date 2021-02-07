We Are Not Alone show reminder

Submitted by miked on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 2:37pm

Monday, July 5, 2021. 2 – 3 PM EST. We Are Not Alone

Stephen Bassett will be our guest. Stephen Bassett is the only registered Washington DC lobbyist for the disclosure of the UFO/UAP phenomenon. We discuss the US government’s reluctance to share their knowledge of alien visitation with the public. We discuss the recent admission by the Pentagon of the UAP reality and the potential affect it might have on citizens worldwide.

"We Are Not Alone" is a two-time award-winning radio show on WHFR.FM and is a member of the MUFON Radio Network! The show airs at its new time and day: the first Monday of each month at 2:00 PM EST with new shows each month. Go to https://whfr.fm/ We Are Not Alone is archived at my website which is http://www.ufoimplications.com/radio_archive.html