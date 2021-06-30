More WHFR Local DJs Return to the Airwaves

Submitted by Susie Q on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 4:37pm

WHFR welcomes back more live local DJs to the airwaves, and we couldn't be more excited! Returning to their programs are Lucas Punk, on Tuesdays 10 pm-midnight, with Punk N’ Junk, playing the best and latest punk rock around, DJ Sho on Wednesdays 10 pm-midnight with Soundtrack City, featuring soundtracks from various movies and TV shows, and Andrew on Thursdays 10 pm-midnight with Alternative Anthem, playing alternative rock. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule above which is updated as our local DJs proudly return to the airwaves. Thanks for being a loyal listener as we continue "making waves" on WHFR!