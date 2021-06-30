More WHFR Local DJs Return to the Airwaves
WHFR welcomes back more live local DJs to the airwaves, and we couldn't be more excited! Returning to their programs are Lucas Punk, on Tuesdays 10 pm-midnight, with Punk N’ Junk, playing the best and latest punk rock around, DJ Sho on Wednesdays 10 pm-midnight with Soundtrack City, featuring soundtracks from various movies and TV shows, and Andrew on Thursdays 10 pm-midnight with Alternative Anthem, playing alternative rock. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule above which is updated as our local DJs proudly return to the airwaves. Thanks for being a loyal listener as we continue "making waves" on WHFR!
