Rock Festivals are Back

Submitted by webmaster on Wed, 06/23/2021 - 10:38am

The global pandemic has been tough on everyone and attending live music performances was one of a long list of things we had to go without during the pandemic. The good news is that with things starting to look up music festivals have been planned and promoted. The following is a list (not exhaustive) of festivals that have rock music in their lineup if not fully dedicated to it. If rock festivals are your thing then check out the list below.

Detroit Anarchy 3 Punk Rock Festival -=- Sept 9, 2021, The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

Punk Rock Bowling -=- Sept 24-26, Las Vegas, NV

Riot Fest -=- Sept 17-19, Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza -=- July 29 - Aug 1, Chicago, IL

Psycho -=- August 19, Las Vegas, NV

Punk in the Park -=- November 6-7, Silverado, CA

Rebel Rock Festival -=- September 24-26, Orlando, FL

Rock Fest -=- July 15-17, Cadott, WI

Rocklahoma -=- September 3-5, Pryor, OK

Sea.Hear.Now -=- September 18-19, Asbury Park, NJ

Warlando Metal Fest -=- September 11, Orlando, FL

Shaky Knees Music Festival -=- October 22-24, Atlanta, GA

Bonnaroo -=- September 2-5, Manchester, TN