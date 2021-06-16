Celebrating Pride Month on the WHFR Journal with SAFE@HFC and SAGA

Submitted by Susie Q on Wed, 06/16/2021 - 2:10pm

Join us on the "WHFR Journal" this Friday, June 18 at 1 pm as we celebrate Pride Month and learn about SAFE@HFC and SAGA, two amazing campus organizations at HFC. SAFE@HFC is comprised of faculty and staff LGBTQ+ allies and community members who are spreading awareness on campus, providing support, and connecting students and employees to resources, and SAGA is HFC's LGBTQ+ student-run club. We'll talk with co-founders of SAFE@HFC employees Elizabeth Preston and Troy Gibson who will share insight on resources available to students and employees and how SAFE@HFC and SAGA are making a positive and life-changing impact in our campus community.