Special Interview with Propaganda during LIGHT FROM THE UNDERGROUND Saturday June 12 at 11am

Thu, 06/10/2021

Check out Light from the Underground Saturday June 12, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Bill Keith will talk with hip hop artist, poet and author Propaganda about his new book "Terraform - Building a Better World." The interview will air at 11:00 a.m. They talked about what it means to terraform the world around us, neighborliness, and his love for the "D." As we head towards Father's Day, they also talked about Prop's song "We Let the Credits Roll" and the challenges of coming to terms with his father.