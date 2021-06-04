Return of WE ARE NOT ALONE on Monday June 7, 2021 2-3pm

Submitted by WHFR-OM on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 12:04pm

Join host David Twichell for his return to WHFR and the radio version of WE ARE NOT ALONE after a long hard year. Twichell’s first guest is Cheryl Lynn Carter, a freelance journalist and author, a psychic medium, remote viewer and UFO experiencer. Carter discusses the fact that she has worked closely with law enforcement agencies in the past to help locate missing persons and murder suspects. She describes her past encounters with UFOs and extraterrestrials. Make sure you tune in!