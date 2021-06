Submitted by Susie Q on Tue, 06/01/2021 - 1:01pm

Former WHFR staff member Dunamis Archer overcame many setbacks to graduate from MSU with his bachelor's degree in communication. Dunamis is the son of longtime WHFR DJ Andre Archer, who hosts the "Strictly Gospel" show on Tuesdays from2pm-4pm. To read about Dunamis and his inspirational journey, please click HERE.