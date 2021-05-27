"WHFR Journal" Program Shares Some HFC Flair - THIS Friday, May 28 at 1pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:26pm

Listen this Friday, May 28 at 1pm for the WHFR Journal when we'll chat with HFC Music Director G. Kevin Dewey about the upcoming (and first-ever virtual) HFC President's Collage Concert (click on story title for full info). Kevin will provide details about the event that is free and open to all, and share how he reinvented the HFC Music Department throughout the pandemic to come out stronger. Also joining us on the program is HFC Chef Joseph Cosenza from the HFC Culinary Arts Program to discuss the HFC International Luncheon Buffets taking place Thursdays through June at the 5101 Restaurant on the campus of HFC and open to the community. Enjoy the show and these creative and fun ways to connect with Henry Ford College!