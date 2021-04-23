Reminder: Radiothon Special Home Grown Radio Content This Weekend!

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 04/23/2021 - 1:33pm

WHFR Radiothon is in high gear. Please make your donation today if you haven't already. We are spotlighting two home-grown bands that have a special place in the heart of WHFR: Labour day Weekend and Windy and Carl. Check out the story on the home page, below. As a reminder, Labour Day Weekend's show will air at 12pm and 4pm, and will include new music from their unfinished upcoming album plus acoustic tracks performed by vocalist, songwriter & guitar player Joe Kaminski. Windy & Carl's show will air at 1pm and 5pm, and feature their first space folk single "Water Song / Dragonfly" and selections from their 2020 film noir-inspired Allegiance and Conviction album. Thanks in advance for your support of WHFR by making your pledge TODAY!