Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 04/09/2021 - 2:05pm

WHFR's Radiothon 2021 is coming soon...

Be sure to listen for special programming and features including blasts from our early days in local radio from former WHFR DJs, local bands and artists, and lots of ways to support WHFR as we keep our roots planted in local radio and our wonderful community!