Autism Awareness Interview on the WHFR Journal, Friday 1pm-2pm

Tune in Friday, April 2 at 1pm for our special spotlight to kick off Autism Awareness Month with Autism Speaks, the advocacy and support organization for people with Autism, their families, and communities. Patti Gold, Great Lakes Chapter Executive Director will share insight on Autism Spectrum Disorder and provide info on diagnosis and avenues of support. Also, segment two of the Journal will feature PRX's MyNDTALK with Dr. Bryna Siegel as he discusses the Politics of Autism. Join us for this powerful hour of programming on the local news and views show, The WHFR Journal.