Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 10:38am

Tune in to the WHFR Journal today at 1pm for a look at what's going on at the Dearborn Public Library this spring season. Dan Lodge, Librarian I of Adult Services will share details on upcoming events that are free to the public. Topics include instant pot use, film history, and pop culture.

Also, to kick off Women's History Month, we'll air the PRX program titled "The Foremother of Women's History". The history of women has existed as long as humans have, but it was not until the last half of the 20th Century that women’s history received recognized academic attention. Guest, Professor Gerda Lerner was a pioneer in the movement to study and record the history of women. Join in to hear this recorded discussion from 2002 with PRX's Radio Curious.

Listen TODAY from 1pm-2pm only on WHFR-FM.