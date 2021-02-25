New Black History Month Program on "The WHFR Journal" THIS Friday, 2/26/21 from 1pm-2pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 3:34pm

Join us this Friday, Feb. 26 from 1 pm-2 pm for the WHFR Journal as we round out our on-air celebration of Black History Month. We’ll broadcast an HFC presentation from 2/11/21 called, Balancing the Scales: An Honest Conversation on Social Justice and Race" with Accomplished Poet and Spoken Word Artist and Host of Haze’s Higher Learning Podcast Ashlee Haze, as she explores the makings of identity and how we can work together to create a world where the scales are balanced.

After, we'll share a TED Talk show called "The Most Powerful Woman You’ve Never Heard Of". Everyone's heard of Martin Luther King Jr. But do you know the woman Dr. King called "the architect of the civil rights movement," Septima Clark? The teacher of some of the generation's most legendary activists, Clark laid out a blueprint for change-making that has stood the test of time. Now T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, the cofounders of GirlTrek, are taking a page from Clark's playbook to launch a health revolution in the US -- and get one million women walking for justice.

We hope you'll join us for this powerful program on WHFR-FM.