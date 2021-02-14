TWO INNOVATORS OF MODERN MUSIC IN MEMORIUM

Submitted by webmaster on Sun, 02/14/2021 - 11:12pm

During the past week, the music community has lost two major innovators of jazz and modern music, Chick Corea and Milford Graves. Corea, through his work on piano, electric piano and synthesizers, was one of the leaders of not only jazz/rock fusion, but creative improvisation as well. Graves, through his work on drums and percussion, is considered one of the fathers of free jazz drumming. Both of these artists have been revered for decades and have been a big part of the jazz programming that you hear on WHFR.

Special tribute programming will take place on SPIRITS REJOICE Tuesday, February 16 from 5-10 pm EST and also on PLAY IT BY EAR Sunday, February 14 and beyond. The music of these departed music warriors will live on forever. Do tune in to 89.3fm or http://whfr.fm