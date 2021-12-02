Extended WHFR Journal Program TODAY, Feb. 12 to Celebrate Black History Month 12pm-2pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:35am

Henry Ford College has developed a robust calendar of Black History Month activities that speaks to the current climate that we are experiencing as a country. WHFR is spotlighting some of these events during our WHFR Journal Programming on Fridays this month. Join us this afternoon for an extended Journal program airing from 12pm - 2pm that will feature a lecture from Feb. 3rd with dynamic speaker Brother Dr. Kalvin DaRonne Harvell, HFC Sociology Instructor and head of the HFC Black Mai\le and Queens Focus Group. The topic: The History of Black History Month: Challenging Misconceptions, Corrections/Reflections on Doing for Self. We hope you enjoy this powerful program in honor of Black History Month.