Back On The Air

Show Genre Time
Big Dawg with host Bill Wright Blues Mon 10AM-12
The Wrekking Hours with host Alan Contino Rockabilly Mon 6-8PM
Spirits Rejoice with host Pat Frisco Avant Jazz Tue 5-10pm
Afternoon Jazz with host Alex Jagz Jazz Wed 12-2PM
Cruisin' & Bluesin' with The Jumper Southern Blues Wed 6-9PM
Sounds From the Corridor with host Scott Boatright Avant Jazz/Noise Thu 12-2PM
The Music Soul Boxx with host Sunee Dee R&B Thu 6-9PM
BIG BAND, BROADWAY, and Beyond with host Joseph Sullivan Big Band Fri 10AM-12
Highway 61 with host Kitty Luv Blues Fri 2-4PM
Light From The Underground with host Bill Keith ALT. COUNTRY / FOLK / INDIE Sat 10AM-12
Saturday Night Suspense with host Robert (Bob) Burnham HORROR/MYSTERY RADIO CLASSICS Sat 6-8PM
Play It By Ear with host Joseph Sullivan Big Band Mon 10AM-12
BIG BAND, BROADWAY, and Beyond with host Terrance Tyson Jazz Sun 10AM-1PM
Hot Wax Radio with host Robert (Murray) Boyle Variety Sun 7-9PM

Extended WHFR Journal Program TODAY, Feb. 12 to Celebrate Black History Month 12pm-2pm

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:35am

Henry Ford College has developed a robust calendar of Black History Month activities that speaks to the current climate that we are experiencing as a country. WHFR is spotlighting some of these events during our WHFR Journal Programming on Fridays this month. Join us this afternoon for an extended Journal program airing from 12pm - 2pm that will feature a lecture from Feb. 3rd with dynamic speaker Brother Dr. Kalvin DaRonne Harvell, HFC Sociology Instructor and head of the HFC Black Mai\le and Queens Focus Group. The topic: The History of Black History Month: Challenging Misconceptions, Corrections/Reflections on Doing for Self. We hope you enjoy this powerful program in honor of Black History Month.