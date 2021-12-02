Back On The Air
|Show
|Genre
|Time
|Big Dawg with host Bill Wright
|Blues
|Mon 10AM-12
|The Wrekking Hours with host Alan Contino
|Rockabilly
|Mon 6-8PM
|Spirits Rejoice with host Pat Frisco
|Avant Jazz
|Tue 5-10pm
|Afternoon Jazz with host Alex Jagz
|Jazz
|Wed 12-2PM
|Cruisin' & Bluesin' with The Jumper
|Southern Blues
|Wed 6-9PM
|Sounds From the Corridor with host Scott Boatright
|Avant Jazz/Noise
|Thu 12-2PM
|The Music Soul Boxx with host Sunee Dee
|R&B
|Thu 6-9PM
|BIG BAND, BROADWAY, and Beyond with host Joseph Sullivan
|Big Band
|Fri 10AM-12
|Highway 61 with host Kitty Luv
|Blues
|Fri 2-4PM
|Light From The Underground with host Bill Keith
|ALT. COUNTRY / FOLK / INDIE
|Sat 10AM-12
|Saturday Night Suspense with host Robert (Bob) Burnham
|HORROR/MYSTERY RADIO CLASSICS
|Sat 6-8PM
|Play It By Ear with host Joseph Sullivan
|Big Band
|Mon 10AM-12
|BIG BAND, BROADWAY, and Beyond with host Terrance Tyson
|Jazz
|Sun 10AM-1PM
|Hot Wax Radio with host Robert (Murray) Boyle
|Variety
|Sun 7-9PM
Extended WHFR Journal Program TODAY, Feb. 12 to Celebrate Black History Month 12pm-2pm
Henry Ford College has developed a robust calendar of Black History Month activities that speaks to the current climate that we are experiencing as a country. WHFR is spotlighting some of these events during our WHFR Journal Programming on Fridays this month. Join us this afternoon for an extended Journal program airing from 12pm - 2pm that will feature a lecture from Feb. 3rd with dynamic speaker Brother Dr. Kalvin DaRonne Harvell, HFC Sociology Instructor and head of the HFC Black Mai\le and Queens Focus Group. The topic: The History of Black History Month: Challenging Misconceptions, Corrections/Reflections on Doing for Self. We hope you enjoy this powerful program in honor of Black History Month.
