WHFR Journal Program 1/29/21 Human Trafficking

Submitted by Susie Q on Fri, 01/29/2021 - 1:25pm

Today's WHFR Journal, 1pm-2pm, is presenting a re-broadcast from a webinar that HFC presented this past Tuesday on the timely topic of human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the webinar served to inform listeners and shine a light on this very important and difficult topic. HFC Student Conduct and Compliance Managers Anwar Beydoun and Munira Kassim lead off the hour with some insight as to why this event is so critical to our HFC community.