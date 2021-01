Submitted by WHFR-OM on Sun, 01/24/2021 - 2:14pm

Pat Frisco and SPIRITS REJOICE, the music of creative improvisation in jazz, returns to the airwaves. The music of recently departed music greats Stanley Cowell, Bobby Few and John Russell will be featured along with many new recordings this Tuesday January 26 from 7-10pm. It's a New Dawn, It's a New Day.